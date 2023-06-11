Slight chances of storms tomorrow

25 WEATHER — It has been another hot and steamy day across Central Texas with temperatures mainly in the 90s. We will hold onto some slight chances of storms this evening and a few may be a bit strong to severe. Hail and wind will be the major threats so we will continue to keep an eye on that.

Slight storm chances continue for tomorrow afternoon and evening but then the weather pattern will calm down a bit. The main story pushing forward will be the heat. Temperatures will be in the 90s pushing triple digits the next 10 days and the heat index will likely be in the triple digits as well. Make sure to drink plenty of fluids and remain cool out there.

Enjoy the rest of this hot Sunday!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather