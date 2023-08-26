Slight chances of rain the next couple of days

25 WEATHER — It has been another brutal day as far as the heat goes across Central Texas. Temperatures well into the triple digits yet again. An excessive heat warning is in effect today. We do have a couple of pop up showers and storms in our area but they are very isolated. It you are lucky and get under this quick rain it may help cool down the area just a bit.

We will hold onto those slight chances of rain for Sunday and even Monday mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Once we lose daytime heating the rain will taper off.

Tomorrow will be another hot day but then we will see a very slight cool down through the first part of next week. It will still be on the hotter side in the mid to upper 90s.

Things will dry back up and we will get back into the triple digits by the end of next week.

Hopefully these next two days we get some rain into the area.

Enjoy the weekend!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

