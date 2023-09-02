Slight chance of rain this Sunday

25 WEATHER — It has been another toasty day with temperatures in the upper 90s and triple digits. On the bright side there are no heat alerts as of now but fire danger is still elevated so try not to create and sparks.

Heading through Sunday afternoon and evening we may see a few showers and storms but not everyone will see rain. It will be very spotty across Central Texas.

More hot and dry conditions for you Labor Day Monday with temperatures in the upper 90s pushing triple digits for the entire 10 day forecast.

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid the midday heat.

Stay cool and remain weather ready!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather