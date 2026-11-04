Significant warm up Thursday

25 EVENING WEATHER — Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the low 50s. It's back to a spring-like pattern Thursday, but it will only last for one day. A cold front will be approaching the area, switching winds to the southwest in the afternoon. This will cause temperatures to soar into the low to mid 80s. The cold front will move across Central Texas Thursday evening through Friday morning. We aren't expecting and rain with the front, but we should cool highs into the mid 70s Friday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Clouds will be on the increase Friday night into Saturday. This will continue our cooling trend with highs near 70° Saturday afternoon. A few showers are possible late Saturday into Sunday as a weak storm system moves over Texas. This will cause Sunday to be quite cool, with highs in the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Next week, highs will be back in the upper 60s Monday and the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

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