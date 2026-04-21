Showers slowly ending into Wednesday

25 EVENING WEATHER — We have seen some rainy conditions on our Wednesday, and that will continue to night into Wednesday morning with some drizzle and fog. Lows will hold steady or fall only a couple of degrees in the low 60s. Wednesday looks mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. There could be a few showers and storms in the afternoon, especially in the Brazos Valley.

Thursday and Friday both look much warmer with highs in the low 80s Thursday and mid to upper 80s Friday. A couple of isolated storms are possible by Friday afternoon and evening, but the cap may keep many storms from forming.

This weekend looks similar to Friday. The ingredients for strong to severe storms will be there, but will there be a trigger to spark off any storms? Right now, it appears that if anything develops, it would be rather isolated. We will continue to watch this part of the forecast closely. No matter what, it will be warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

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