Showers remain possible this weekend with cooler temperatures in store!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will stay in the 80s this weekend with off and on showers possible. No severe weather is expected. A warm-up is on the way for the work week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Cloudy and "cooler" conditions for the weekend.

Rain chances hang around.

Won't be a wash-out, but heavy rain not ruled out.

Warming up for the work week.

Happy Saturday! We saw a round of heavier showers and storms move through overnight and into the morning. Models have struggled with this activity, but with tropical moisture hanging around, we will see the potential for showers stay with us through the weekend. It's hard to nail down the exact timing and locations, but rest assured, this will not be widespread, nor will it be a all-day or all-weekend rain event. Where rain does linger over areas for a long time, flooding may become a threat, but this will be very localized. Expect highs to only reach the low 80s Saturday, and Sunday, with mid 80s possible in the Brazos Valley.

Models are hinting at the best chance of rain being during the first half of the day Sunday, with drier conditions pushing in during the evening.

Things look quiet for next week with highs reaching the mid 90s by mid-week. We may see a little bit of cloud cover and moisture work in following next weekend as our high breaks down, but that's a long way off.

Have a great Saturday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather