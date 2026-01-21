Showers possible Wednesday before Winter Storm this weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Some showers will be possible Wednesday, with the best chances east of I-35 during the first half of the day. Our arctic front still looks to arrive Friday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Some showers will be possible, mainly east of I-35 today.

Nice and quiet Thursday.

Arctic front arrives midday Friday.

Winter storm impacts still expected this weekend.

Good morning! We're waking up to some showers to start off your Wednesday as moisture has increased across the area. The best chances this morning will be east of I-35, but this will all be liquid rain with temperatures well above freezing. Activity should taper from west to east across the area through the day, with even some sunshine possible west of I-35. If we can get into the sunshine, we could see some highs closer to the low 70s west of I-35. Overnight into Thursday looks quiet with lows in the 40s and highs getting into the mid 60s.

Friday continues to look to be the day of changes here in Central Texas as our strong arctic cold front is set to arrive during the day. There has been a slight shift northward/slower in the models, but I think we are still on target to see freezing temperatures work in as early as midnight Friday. That's when rain would switch to freezing rain and sleet. The key will be where our temperatures are. Will we be in the upper 20s, or the lower 30s? If we get to the upper 20s with widespread freezing rain, that would lead to more icing on roadways. We won't know the answer to that until a day out. Freezing rain and sleet is expected to continue through the day Saturday as temperatures fall into the 20s. We may see another round of precipitation into Sunday, which would be more of a wintry mix. Eventually all activity exits by Monday allowing for frigid overnight temperatures into the teens! Be sure to winterize your home in the next couple of days as we will likely spend 72 hours or more below freezing.

We will keep you posted, have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather

