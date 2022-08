CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Tuesday!

Today still looks hot with a slight chance of storms with highs topping out around 100°.

The remainder of the week brings in upper 90s with on and off rain/storm chances. Wednesday looks like the best chance for some rain, and chances start to dwindle down heading into the rest of the week and into the weekend. We will back to hot and dry by Saturday and Sunday with highs near 100 again!

Have a great day!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather