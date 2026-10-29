Showers possible into Halloween

25 EVENING WEATHER — It is feeling more like late October with clouds and showers around. This general pattern will continue into Saturday. Tonight will bring showers from time to time with lows in the low to mid 60s. Have the umbrella ready Friday because on and off showers will continue across most of the area. The best chance of steady rain will be along and west of I-35. Highs look cooler in the low 70s, but some locations out west may stay in the 60s.

This weekend will bring a tale of two days. Halloween Saturday should bring more showers, but hopefully the rain will get out of here by trick-or-treat time. I'm not going to rule out a few isolated showers as we move into Saturday evening. Temperatures in the mid to upper 70s will fall through the 70s during the evening, so it should be nice temperature-wise. Sunday, partly cloudy skies return with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Our next cold front is expected to arrive late Monday into Tuesday. This may bring a chance for scattered showers and storms as we head toward election day. Temperatures in the mid 80s Monday should fall into the low to mid 70s Tuesday behind the cold front.

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