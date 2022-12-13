Showers and storms today; sunnier and cooler later this week

25 WEATHER — A cold front is making its way across the area this morning with showers and storms embedded along it.

Some storms may be strong with better potential closer to the I-45 corridor later this morning. Overall, severe weather threat is low. Hail, flooding, and tornado activity will remain low but expect the main threat with these stronger storms to be winds 50 to 60 mph.

Showers and storms will move out by this afternoon with the potential of a second wave of energy moving in tonight bringing some slight chances of showers through Wednesday morning.

After today, the weather pattern will become mild with sunnier conditions but cooler air will start to settle in. We are trending cooler heading into Christmas week but there is still some uncertainty of how cool we will get.

Stay up to date with your weather forecasts and make sure to stay weather ready.

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather