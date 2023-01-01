Showers and storms to start off the week

25 WEATHER — A beautiful way to start off 2023 with unseasonably warm weather. Temperatures today are mainly in the 70s some areas trying to push the low 80s.

We will still hold onto warm temperatures through tomorrow for Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. Showers will develop heading through tomorrow morning then we will see some thunderstorms try to develop as we head into the afternoon and evening hours.

Some storms may be strong but the greatest chance of severe storms is shaping up to stick east of Central Texas. This may change as we head into Monday so make sure to stay up to date with your weather forecast and stay weather ready.

The weather pattern will quiet down for the rest of the week with temperatures more around average for this time of the year.

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

