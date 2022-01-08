Showers and storms possible

CENTRAL TEXAS — We start our Saturday morning off on the rainy and foggy side. If you are heading out early, be careful on the roads as visibility may be low. Central Texas saw a few showers overnight and could continue to see more throughout the morning and early afternoon hours. The Brazos Valley could see some heavy rain and even a thunderstorm or two. As of now, the severe weather threat is low but high winds and heavy rain are possible this afternoon.

We will reach the low to mid 60s this afternoon but a cool down is on the way for Sunday as a cold front moves through the area. Sunday highs will remain in the 50s, which will hold throughout the first few days of the work week.

We should see the 60s back Wednesday through Friday as our next system moves closer to Central Texas. This could bring more showers to the area Thursday.

Have a fun and safe weekend!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather