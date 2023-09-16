Showers and storms moved through today; Sunday is shaping up to be quiet

25 WEATHER — The first half of the day was gloomy with showers and storms across the area. We did see a few storms turn severe with wind being the major threat but the good news we saw more rain across portions of Central Texas. Some of our southern areas saw over an inch of rain.

Temperatures have been hanging out in the 70s and 80s today which has been feeling great but temperatures will get back into the upper 80s to low 90s tomorrow.

Sunday will be a quiet day with partly cloudy skies across the region and that will continue to be the case through most of this week.

Models trying to push in some slight chances of rain by the middle of next week. We will continue to track this for you here just make sure to stay up to date with weather forecasts.

Enjoy the rest of cool Saturday!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather