Showers & storms for Thanksgiving in Central Texas & Brazos Valley

25 WEATHER — Today, showers and storms will continue across the area. Severe weather is not likely but we could see some small hail and localized heavier rainfall amounts associated with these storms.

If you plan on traveling today for the holiday just be a bit cautious out on the roads. Today, temperatures will be in the 60s for the most part but could see some upper 60s to low 70s south of the Waco area, down into the Brazos Valley.

This moisture will be sticking around for Friday and linger on into Saturday, so keep those umbrellas handy. Temperatures will mainly be in the 50s those days.

We will see some warmer weather and dry conditions as we head into Sunday and Monday with temperatures back into the 60s and 70s.

Stay weather ready!

Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather