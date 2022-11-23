Showers and possible storms heading through Thanksgiving

25 WEATHER — A couple of showers across the area this morning producing some light accumulations of rain. We will see a break in the precipitation heading through much of the day. Later tonight, more moisture moves back into the area bringing more chances of showers with a possible thunderstorm embedded in.

Severe weather is unlikely but it is not out of the picture to see some small hail associated with these storms if they do develop.

Throughout your Thanksgiving, we will continue to see chances of showers with some possible thunderstorms. Don't forget to carry your umbrella and have a rain jacket ready on your way to your Thanksgiving activities.

Some of that moisture will linger on through Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, we will see more sunshine and warmer conditions back into the mid and upper 60s; potentially even some low 70s.

Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather