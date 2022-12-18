Showers & can't rule out storms tomorrow in Central Texas & the Brazos Valley

25 WEATHER — Today is another cool day with temperatures mainly in the 50s.

We will see another round of showers and can't rule out some isolated thunderstorms for tomorrow. There will not be a lot of accumulation with those showers and storms. The moisture will continue to push east and out of the area tomorrow night and into Tuesday.

We are still tracking the arctic blast making its way into Central Texas and the Brazos Valley later this week. A cold front will swing through some point Thursday and we will see winds pick up behind the front, gusts up to 50 mph are possible.

Temperatures will begin to drop once that front pushes through so temperatures might be a bit warmer ahead of the front but that colder air is on the way. Friday, Saturday, and even Sunday are shaping up to be cold. There is still some uncertainty on how cold we will get. Make sure to stay up to date with your forecasts we will continue to watch it as we get closer.

Make sure to winterize your house. It is good to keep in mind the four P's. Protect people, plants, pets, and pipes. Make sure to cover up any outdoor pipes and plants, also, bring in any sensitive plants and animals. Remember if you are cold so are your pets. Lastly, make sure to have a full tank of gas in your vehicles.

Stay weather ready!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

