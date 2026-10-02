Showers and below normal temperatures into the weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — We won't have the best weather this weekend, but it won't be a washout either. Compared to where we have been, I think most of us will take some clouds and rain. Tonight and Saturday will remain cloudy with lows in the low 70s and highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. Scattered showers and isolated storms may produce some localized downpours, but the widespread flooding threat is ending. Sunday, rain chances continue to go down. We may even see some afternoon sun with highs in the low 80s.

Next week, it's back to dry. With the drier air, we will have warm days and mild nights. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s each day, but lows should fall into the low to mid 60s. Overall, it should be pretty nice out there!

Have a great weekend!

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.