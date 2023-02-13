Showers/A Few Storms Possible Tonight

25 WEATHER — It will be a blustery few days here in Central Texas. A system will move across the area through Tuesday morning, bringing a chance for some scattered showers and a few storms. All the rain should end by noon Tuesday as dry southwest winds take over. These winds will be on the stronger side, with gusts over 40mph possible Tuesday afternoon. This wind and afternoon sun will also warm us into the mid to upper 70s Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday will bring a chance for a few scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, it will be windy with south winds of 15-25mph. Once again, the wind will warm us up well above normal into the upper 70s!

Any showers will come to an end early Thursday morning as a cold front sweeps across Central Texas. Skies will become mostly sunny with highs only in the low to mid 50s. Gusty northwest winds will blow at 15-25mph, but this time it will be a much cooler wind.

We should see cool conditions Friday into Saturday with highs in the 50s, but we could be back in the low 70s Sunday.