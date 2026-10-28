Shower chances increasing Thursday into Friday

25 EVENING WEATHER — Changes will take place over the next 24 hours as a dying Pacific tropical system moves across Mexico and into Texas. This will bring increase clouds tonight with a few areas of fog and drizzle possible. Lows will be in the mid 60s. Thursday, showers will increase, especially for areas west of I-35. Eastern counties may stay on the drier side. Highs will be in the 70s west of I-35 and 80s to the east. Friday, clouds spread across all of the area with scattered showers from time to time. Highs should be in the low to mid 70s area-wide with the increased cloud cover and showers.

I think the better shower chances will start to taper off for Halloween Saturday, but I still think a few showers could impact the area from time to time. It will not be a washout, but I would have the umbrella handy just in case a shower moves over your location for trick-or-treat time. Temperatures look nice with highs in the upper 70s. We should fall through the 70s Saturday evening, so it will feel nice if you are heading out. Sunday, clouds will decrease with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Remember, it's turn back the clock time this Saturday night! We get a 49 hour weekend for Halloween!

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