Shorter day to make it harder to hit 100 degrees

CENTRAL TEXAS — It's felt like a mini-miracle, but we DIDN'T hit 100 degrees the last two days in a row! High temperature in Waco Friday was 95 and Saturday was 97. That's only the 4th non-100 degree day since August 3!

The good news is that hitting triple digits from here feels like it'll be more challenging since we are losing nearly two minutes of daylight each passing day for the rest of the month. The Autumn Equinox is this Tuesday.

Our days getting shorts is really the only variable that's changing. The heat dome, responsible for the extra hot weather the past two month is still over the southern plains, and doesn't look to move for at least another week. But for now, I'm forecasting high temperatures in the upper-90s and mid-90s for Central Texas.

A weak cold front is going to try to graze past north and central Texas on Monday and Tuesday. Most models show isolated and scattered thunderstorms at minimum, and I'll respect that in the forecast. But knowing how strong this ridge / heat dome has been, it'll likely be a minimal number of showers and storms. Any rain we get is good since drought conditions have worsened to severe levels as of the past two weeks.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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