Short sleeves recommended through the work week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Central Texas is waking up to another mild morning with temperatures in the 60s. It is slightly warmer than Tuesday morning and will be slightly warmer this afternoon. Expect high temperatures edging into the upper 80s with wry conditions.

On Friday a cold front will visit Central Texas. Unfortunately, that front will not bring much needed rain, however it will cool us down with breezy, cloudy conditions, and a nice drop in temperatures on Saturday.

Behind the front, temperatures sink to the low 70s on Saturday, providing brief relief from very warm conditions. A cool Sunday morning will turn into a breezy afternoon as temperatures return tho the 80s.

The models are now showing a better opportunity for rain Wednesday night into Thursday. However, the atmosphere could limit the much needed precipitation. Temperatures will continue to land 10 to 15 degrees above the average as we move through next week. The normal temperature is around 73 degrees for this time of year.

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