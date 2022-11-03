Severe Weather Possible Friday

25 WEATHER — A strong storm system will roll into Central Texas Friday. This system will bring showers and storms to the area, and we will likely see some severe weather as well. Right now it appears the highest severe threat will be along and east of I-35. Areas to the west may still see some severe weather, it's just expected to be a little more isolated. Storms should fire around 2-3pm close to or just west of I-35. These initial storms will be scattered, so some supercell storms are possible with large hail, strong winds, and maybe some isolated tornadoes. Storms will push east of I-35 during the late afternoon and evening hours. Severe weather is still likely with these storms as they eventually form a solid line. That means strong winds will be the main threat, but we may see a couple of tornadoes along the leading edge of the activity. All of this should move out of the area by midnight with lows falling into the upper 40s and low 50s Saturday morning.

All that has been said above is not to make you panic. It is to inform you that severe weather is possible and to make sure you have a plan of action in place if a warning is issued for your area. Please make sure you have your plans ready since it will be Friday night. Make sure to have our 25 News App ready for streaming if you will be out and about Friday afternoon and evening!

The weekend is looking much nicer with highs in the mid 70s Saturday and the low to mid 80s Sunday.