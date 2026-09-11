Severe Thunderstorms Friday evening in Central Texas

ENTER DATELINE — Here's the latest Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in Central Texas as of 4:30pm, this article will be updated throughout the evening with new information

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING issued for Bell County until 5:30pm. This is is directly over Harker Heights and moving east toward Belton and Temple.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING issued for Hill an Navarro Counties until 5pm. This includes Hillsboro and I-35 where it splits into I-35E and I-35W.

From Meteorologist Thomas Patrick, Thunderstorm erupted over Central Texas after 1pm today and have strengthen to severe levels in a few cases. The two strongest storms have been over Bell and Hill Counties respectively. Another thunderstorm that passed through northern Coryell County and into western McLennan County is just starting to hit Waco before 5pm. Not only is there a threat for high winds, but the frequent lightning may be cause brief grass and brush fires. The smell of wildfire smoke is apparent and confirmed by both meteorologists Matt Hines and Thomas Patrick in the Woodway and Waco areas. Heavy rain should help to put out any brief fires, but this is another example of why the lightning is so dangerous.

Initial forecasts have storms fading and losing strength after 7pm or 8pm tonight... but those initial forecasts did not predict the storms to be this strong overall, so we'll monitor throughout the evening. This may affect and delay some Friday night high school football games. Remember, lightning typically means an automatic 30-minute delay.

The weekend ahead will remain very hot. Temperatures in the low triple digits, around 102 degrees.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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