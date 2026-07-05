Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Waco until 10pm

CENTRAL TEXAS — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10pm Sunday night for the following counties in Central Texas: McLennan, Hamilton, Bosque, Hill, Limestone, Navarro, and Freestone.

This includes Waco and locations northward through Dallas-Fort Worth. Thunderstorms are likely to be severe along of north of I-20 this afternoon and move southwards into Central Texas around 8pm. Between 8pm and 10pm there is a chance for storms that have held together to still produce severe and damaging winds and hail.

This article will be updated with severe weather information throughout the evening. Stay tuned and weather aware tonight.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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