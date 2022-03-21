Severe storms likely Monday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Things are coming together for a round of strong to severe storms later on this afternoon.

Storms will be capable of all hazards: hail, high winds, and even a few tornadoes.

Ahead of the main storms, we will see showers moving from south to north through the morning and into the afternoon. Temperatures will hang around in the 60s and 70s today with very humid air in place.

Strong to severe storms will fire up west of I-35 in the middle of the afternoon and work east arriving along the I-35 corridor sometime in the late afternoon into the early evening hours. The exact timing and intensity of these storms is still subject to change. A lot of it will come down to how long the morning showers stick around.

The longer they can stick around, the more stable our atmosphere later on this afternoon. If they clear out faster, we will be under the gun for stronger severe storms.

The highest chance of severe weather does appear it will be found southeast of Waco-Temple-Killeen, but all of Central Texas is under the gun for severe storms.

Once storms form they will rapidly intensify with the strongest producing hail up to the size of tennis balls, 70 mph winds, and a few tornadoes will also be possible, particularly if storms can remain more spread apart.

If storms can congeal into more of a line, the biggest threat will be damaging winds. This looks to be more of a possibility over eastern Central Texas and into the Brazos Valley.

The strongest storms should move through the entire area after midnight, but some showers and storms may form along a cold front overnight. These will stay below severe limits.

The good news is all of these storms could bring very beneficial rainfall with some areas picking up more than an inch of rain! Things look to dry out for the rest of the week on into next week.

Stay with 25 Weather today, we'll keep you advised.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather