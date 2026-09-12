September heat keeps hitting 100 degrees

CENTRAL TEXAS — The date may say September 12, but it feels like August 43rd if you ask me. Another day above 100 in Central Texas.

This is now the 8th day in a row at 100 and above... yes that's a new streak of 100+ days, after breaking the 31-day streak on September 3 thanks to Tropical Storm Edouard. This is also the 44th total day above 100 which is nearly double the typical year in Waco (average is 24 days).

There's no sign of this slowly down yet. Sunday will be around 100-102 for most of Central Texas, and the forecast highs remain above 100 through at least Wednesday of next week.

How about the following weekend... some weather models generate a cold front through the central and southern plains around September 21. But that's so far away that I'm hesitant to guarantee that anything will be drastic yet.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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