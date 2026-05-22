Scattered storms Saturday

25 EVENING WEATHER — Memorial Day Weekend is here! Remember to take a moment to honor all of those that have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Tonight, a few storms may approach from the west. Locally heavy rain and gusty winds will be the main threats. Lows will fall close to 70°. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and small hail. Locally heavy and lightning will be a threat as well. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 80s. Sunday and Monday look a bit drier, but locally heavy rain will be possible with any pop-up storm. Highs will be in the mid 80s both days. Make sure to keep an eye to the sky if you will be outdoors this holiday weekend!

Next week, pop-up showers and storms will be possible each day. We should see a better chance of more widespread activity Wednesday, as another disturbance moves over Central Texas. Highs will generally be in the 80s with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Have a great and safe weekend!

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