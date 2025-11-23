Scattered storms possible Monday

25 EVENING WEATHER — A couple of isolated showers and storms will be possible tonight, but most of the activity will remain north and west of our area. Lows will fall into the low to mid 60s. Monday, showers and storms will move from west to east across the area. West of I-35, your best chance will come during the morning hours. A couple of strong storms are possible with gusty winds and small hail. Storms will move east of I-35 in the afternoon. This is where we may see a little higher chance for stronger storms. Hail, strong winds, and an isolated tornado or two look possible, especially closer to the I-45 corridor. Storms should exit the region to the east Monday evening with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look quieter and good fro travel. Highs will make it into the low to mid 70s Tuesday. A cold front will move through the area Wednesday with breezy north winds. This front will come through dry, but it will cool us off just in time for Thanksgiving Day! Highs Wednesday and Thursday will make it into the low 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Rain chances look to increase the weekend after Thanksgiving. Scattered activity is possible Saturday and Sunday with highs back in the low to mid 70s. A stronger cold front may arrive next week, but the details are still sketchy.