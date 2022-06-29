Scattered Storms Possible Late This Week

ENTER DATELINE — We are still tracking an area of disturbed weather in the Gulf off the Texas coast. This system will start to lift north over the next 36-48 hours. Tonight and most of Thursday will likely be quiet with lows in the low 70s and highs in the upper 90s. A few isolated storms are possible Thursday afternoon. We should see a slightly better chance of showers and storms Friday as the disturbance moves north. Right now it appears that areas east of I-35 will have the best chance to see some scattered activity. Some of this could linger into Saturday as well. Highs Friday should be in the low 90s with more clouds in the area. It's back to the mid 90s Saturday and the upper 90s Sunday as the system pulls away from the area.

Next week looks hot and dry again. The 4th of July should bring temperatures around 100°, and this trend should continue for most of next week.