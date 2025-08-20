Scattered storm potential continues into Thursday

25 EVENING WEATHER — Scattered showers and storms will continue into the evening hours, but we should see a decrease in activity with the loss of daytime heating. It will be mild in the morning with lows in the mid 70s. A few more scattered showers and storms are possible Thursday with highs in the mid 90s. Storm chances quickly go down Friday as the front dissipates across Texas. Highs will still be hot in the mid 90s.

The weekend is looking hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday. We could be flirting with heat advisory criteria with the feels like temperature pushing close to 105° once again.

Next week, there will be a pattern change across the US. A deeper trough is expected to dive into the Central Plains causing below normal temperatures for areas east of the Rockies. Our big question here is how far south will this cold front get? The models keep flipping back and forth from hotter to cooler for the middle part of next week. For now we will hold temperatures close to 90° until a solution becomes more apparent.