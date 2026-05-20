Scattered storm chances through the holiday weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — Our unsettled weather pattern will continue through the weekend and on into next week. There is rain in the forecast for pretty much every day through next week, but that does not mean you will see rain at your location each and every day. I still think we will get some outdoor activities in between rain chances over the weekend, so all is not lost.

Tonight, another batch of showers and storms will develop in west Texas and push into our area Thursday morning. Severe weather is not expected, but locally heavy rain is possible. Lows will fall into the upper 60s, with highs Thursday afternoon in the upper 70s.

Friday will bring lower rain chances and warmer temperatures. Highs should make it into the mid to upper 80s, so it will be steamy feeling outside. Saturday, another disturbance will move across the area. this will bring an increased chance of scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Highs will be in the low 80s Saturday. Sunday, scattered showers and storms will once again be a possibility. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Locally heavy rain will be the main threat with any storms over the weekend. The overall severe weather threat will be low.

Next week, we will continue with the on and off shower and storm potential. Highs will be in the 80s, with lows in the low to mid 70s.

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