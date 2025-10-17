Scattered storm chances have increase Saturday

25 EVENING WEATHER — There is a change coming this weekend! It appears our chances of rain have increased Saturday afternoon as a cold front moves into Central Texas. This does not mean everyone is guaranteed rain, and it will not rain all day. The highest chance of rain will be from Waco/Temple/Killeen, north toward DFW. A few storms could be strong Saturday afternoon with gusty winds and small hail. The best news is that some folks will get some moisture! Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s, but temperatures will drop behind the front and storms in the 70s and 80s. Sunday looks calm behind the cold front. Highs, with sunshine, should only get into the upper 70s and low 80s. This will feel amazing, so get out and enjoy!

We will start off Monday morning with lows in the low 50s. I can't rule out some upper 40s north and west of Waco. It will quickly warm up with breezy south winds Monday afternoon. Highs should climb into the upper 80s to near 90°. Another front is expected Tuesday. This will bring temperatures back down into the mid 80s for highs. Upper 80s are expected for the remainder of next week.

Have a great weekend! Hope you get some rain.