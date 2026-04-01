Scattered showers and storms tonight into Thursday morning

25 EVENING WEATHER — A line of showers and storms will likely develop this evening and push toward Central Texas late tonight into Thursday morning. There will be a chance for a few strong to severe storms to our west, but storms should weaken as they enter and push into Central Texas early Thursday morning. There could be a few spots that see locally heavy rain Thursday morning with lows starting off in the mid to upper 60s. Rain will taper off from west to east Thursday afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

Friday may bring a few pop up showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours, but better rain chances will arrive Saturday as a cold front moves through the area. Highs Friday will be in the mid 80s, but we should see highs only around 70° Saturday as the cold front moves through during the morning into the early afternoon hours. Rain chances will end from north to south Saturday, but the clouds will remain. That means temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s behind the front Saturday afternoon.

Easter Sunday will remain cloudy with a chance for a few showers, especially across our southern counties. It will be mostly cloudy with lows starting in the low 50s and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

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