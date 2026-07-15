Scattered showers and storms should continue through Friday

25 EVENING WEATHER — Off and on rain chances are likely through the evening hours, but we should see a break in the activity tonight. Temperatures in the 70s and 80s will fall into the low 70s in the morning. Thursday and Friday will bring more scattered showers and storms. Locally heavy rain is possible, but is shouldn't be as widespread as previous days. Highs will generally be in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the mid 70s.

Our summer heat dome will start to move back into Texas this weekend on into next week. That means the rain turns off and the heat cranks up! Highs will be in the mid 90s this weekend and mid to upper 90s next week. Some models are showing triple digit heat, but with recent rains, that could be a bit overdone. No matter what, summer is returning next week!

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