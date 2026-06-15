Scattered downpours into Tuesday

25 EVENING WEATHER — We have seen a lull in the activity today, but more scattered showers and storms are possible this evening. It will not be as widespread as last night, but any shower or storm will be capable of very heavy rain. We should see this decrease in the morning, but the Brazos Valley will still have good rain chances and the potential for some flooding. Lows tonight will fall into the low to mid 70s. Tuesday, the best rain chances will be in the Brazos Valley, with decreasing rain chances the farther north and west you are in the area. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, but a few 90s are possible west of I-35.

Wednesday and Thursday may bring some low end tropical development along the Texas Coast. This may act to put out area in more sinking air. That means the best rain chances would be confined to southeast Texas. Hopefully that gives us a chance to dry out a bit, but we will see hot and humid conditions with highs in the low to mid 90s.

A frontal boundary may get close to Central Texas again Friday into Saturday. This will bring another chance of scattered showers and storms, along with some heavy rain potential. We have a few days to watch this system, so we will fine tune as we get closer. Highs should fall back into the upper 80s both days.

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