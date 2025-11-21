Saturday nice/Rain chances return late Sunday

25 WEATHER — Clouds are decreasing across Central Texas tonight. A cold front will slip in quietly tonight with lows falling into the low 50s. Saturday is looking nice with highs around 70°. Our next storm system will arrive Sunday into Monday. this will bring more clouds Sunday with a chance of rain by late in the day. The better rain chances will arrive Monday as the main system moves over Texas. Highs will be in the upper 60s Sunday and low to mid 70s Monday.

We should clear out Tuesday and Wednesday, just in time for Thanksgiving travel! A cold front will move in late Tuesday into Wednesday. This one will come through dry, but it will bring gusty north winds of 15-25mph. Highs Tuesday ahead of the front should be in the mid 70s. Behind the front Wednesday, highs are expected to fall into the low 60s.

Thanksgiving Day is looking nice as of now. It will be a chilly start with lows in the upper 30s to start off Thanksgiving Day. Highs should be around 60°, so it will finally feel like it should this time of year! It will stay nice into Friday with lows in the low 40s and highs in the low to mid 60s.