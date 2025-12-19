Saturday looks warm...Sunday looks cooler

25 EVENING WEATHER — Get ready for some really nice weather as we head into Christmas. If you have folks coming in from up north, tell them to pack for spring weather here!

This weekend will bring two different types of weather. Saturday looks warm with gusty south winds at 15-25mph. This will allow highs to climb into the upper 70s to near 80°! Sunday will bring a change to the region. A cold front will slip south into the area, and this will likely set up a significant temperature contrast from northwest to southeast. The models are also trying to figure out if we will see clouds or sun most of the day. This will also have a major impact on temperatures. For now, we will go 50s northwest, 60s central, and 70s southeast. Any different placement of the front will have significant effects, so we will watch this closely as we get into Sunday.

Monday, it's back to southerly winds and warmer temperatures. Highs should be back in the upper 70s Monday afternoon. We should be in the upper 70s to near 80° Tuesday through Friday under partly cloudy skies, so that does include Christmas Day. No winter coats will be needed!

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.