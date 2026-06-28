Saharan Dust makes for hazy skies in Central Texas this week

CENTRAL TEXAS — No change to the heat part of the forecast. High temperatures will remain in the mid- to upper- 90s in Central Texas for the foreseeable future. Holding off on officially forecasting 100 because soil moisture is still high enough to dampen extreme-heat potential. Basically, if the grass is still green, the chance of hitting 100 is unlikely. Upper 90s yes... low 100s not so much.

Biggest weather talker will be Saharan Dust that moves over Texas on Monday. Models has a plume of the dust layer arrives in the morning and it takes until Wednesday or so to diffuse in the atmosphere. This means skies will be quite hazy for a few days. A minor drop in air quality will into the moderate category is forecast Monday and could be at unhealthy for sensitive groups (AQI above 100) on Tuesday. Most will not notice a difference, but those with severe asthma it is recommended to avoid the outdoors as to not exacerbate any respiratory issues.

Any rain or storm chances are nearly completely void from the forecast. Today's model runs had a bit of action on Sunday (July 5th) evening, but this has been extremely inconsistent, so confidence is still very low for any rain as of now.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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