Saharan dust creeps in and humidity drops... slightly

CENTRAL TEXAS — Central Texans will experience a slightly less humid day on Wednesday. Thanks to a dip in dew points, the feels like temperature will be closer to 103 degrees today, compared to yesterday's sweltering 106 degree heat index.

Dew points remain in the low 70s to upper 60s through Friday, giving Central Texans a little bit of relief from oppressive humidity. But moisture returns this weekend and dew points and temperatures will be on the rise.

Expect feels like temperatures to hang out around 103 degrees the next few days then jump to 106 on Sunday as dew points spike.

No rain is in the forecast through the weekend. Saharan dust is creeping in today and those with very sensitive allergies may want to keep that in mind. The air quality will be moderate through Friday. The dust will continue to flow, and by Monday a large plume will cross into Central Texas affecting the air quality significantly. Next Monday and Tuesday, those with sensitive dust allergies may want to prepare for poorer air quality.

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