Rinse and repeat for Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Another batch of rain is expected to arrive in Central Texas today. A flood watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for Burnet, Williamson, Coryell, Bell, McLennan, Lampasas, Falls, Milam, Hamilton, Mills and San Saba counties.

Over the last two days the counties hit hardest with rain accumulation were Navarro and Hill and some areas of Bosque. In some localized areas of Navarro County, radar indicated up to 8 inches of rain fell.

In the areas where the flood watch is located, one to three inches of rain is expected and up to five is possible. High temperatures will stay mild in the mid 80s.

Rain chances remain through Friday but significantly decrease on Wednesday. Temperatures will be well below the average for July and remain in the 80s for most of the workweek. I believe we will return to 90 on Friday. The high temperatures will rebound and continue to climb to the mid 90s through the weekend. For Saturday and Sunday, it will once again feel like summer in July in Central Texas.

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