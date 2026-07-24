Remnants of Bertha dampens the heat for a day

CENTRAL TEXAS — Today might very well be the "coolest" day of the week... at 97 degrees! Central Texas will be off the 100-line today due to extra cloud cover from the Remnants of Tropical Storm Bertha, which is currently passing Houston this morning. While the low pressure core is technically close to the Brazos Valley, most, if not all, of the rain is south of its central and moving through San Antonio and into Hill County. There could be a random sprinkle this morning for central Texas or a stray storm around the Brazos Valley this afternoon. But that's it for rain.

After a day of normal July temperatures, mid-90s, it's back to the upper-90s and near 100 degrees for the weekend.

All of next week, temperatures will be north of 100 degrees. Waco's forecast is between 100 and 103 degrees each day next week. Factoring in the humidity and the heat index will be in the 104-108 range most days.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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