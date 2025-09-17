Remaining hot with isolated storms into the weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — More of the same is on the way Thursday through the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. There could be a few isolated storms each afternoon, but rain chances are only 20%.

We are tracking a bit of a change as we head into the beginning of next week. It looks like a stronger cold front will drop in from the north Monday afternoon into Tuesday. This will bring a better chance of scattered showers and storms Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. Highs Monday will still make it into the low 90s, but we should see 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. It's back to the low 90s by the end of next week, so fall won't be here yet even though it officially starts Monday!