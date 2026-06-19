Relief from the heat is on the way with the arrival of a cold front

CENTRAL TEXAS — Juneteenth is starting out hot and humid but will cool down later this afternoon as a cold front brings rain and cooler temperatures to Central Texas and the Brazos Valley.

Heat advisories remain for counties east of I-35 in central Texas including Coryell, Bell and McLennan. The arrival time of the front in each county will affect the opportunity for maximum heating. The front is entering he northwest side of Central Texas in the morning and should move through the I-35 corridor near the lunchtime period to early afternoon. This will prohibit feels-like temperatures from maximizing to heat advisory levels for some counties. We will see hotter conditions and higher heat indices in our southeast counties and the Brazos Valley, simply do to more time allowed for afternoon heating, prior to the front creating rain cooled air.

Initial models are predicting between a quarter inch to a few inches of rain with the eastern counties receiving the most. On Saturday we have a small opportunity for a few storms to pass through at 30% of the coverage area.Temperatures will drop to the low 90s.

Sunday begins the drying out stage with high temperatures rising to the mid 90s. For the work week temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 90s with just a few opportunities for rain mid week.

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