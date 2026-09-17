Records hit as September 100 degree stretch continues

CENTRAL TEXAS — Waco hits 100 degrees today, which tied the record high for September 17th. Furthermore, this marks the 15th day at 100 and above this month alone, which blows away the previous record of 11 days, set in 2011.

The bad news... the forecast keeps at 100 degrees through at least Sunday, possibly more next week.

The heat dome responsible for the continuous heat since August is currently over the Southeastern U.S. and will slide more solidly over the southern plains by early next week. Some models show a chance for a cold front to slip through the central and southern plains around Tuesday of next week, September 22nd. The problem is that the model simulations have been very inconsistent, plus it's trying to compete with the heat dome, which won't budge for this.

The only reason why I'm putting upper-90s in the forecast next week is that the day-length is shortening. The Autumn Equinox is Tuesday, September 22nd.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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