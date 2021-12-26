Record Warm for our Christmas Day

CENTRAL TEXAS — Merry Christmas! We saw temperatures in the low 80s this afternoon in some areas, breaking the record of 79! A warm day for everyone opening presents today, and it looks like that heat is going anywhere for a few days. Tomorrow morning we will see lows in the 60s and then warm up to the upper 70s in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies. But, we are looking at a breezier Sunday with wind speeds in the 10-20 mph range.

Central Texas will continue to see above average temperatures throughout the rest of the week and potentially into the New Year! A few rain chances are possible in the middle of next week, but as of right now chances remain low.

Have a fun and safe holiday!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather