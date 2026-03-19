Record highs possible over the next three days

25 EVENING WEATHER — Get ready for some March heat over the next three days! Tonight will be nice with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Friday, highs will soar to around 90°. The record high Friday is 88° from 1976, so that will likely fall. A 110 year old record is in jeopardy Saturday. We are forecasting a high of 93° and the record high is 93°. Sunday looks like another record broken kind of day with a high of 93° forecast. The record is 89°, so that one should be replaced. Stay hydrated this weekend with the early season heat!

A cold front will arrive Monday, knocking highs down into the mid 80s. It's not a big front, but at least it knocks us out of the 90s. More 80s are likely Tuesday, but we should be back to around 90° Wednesday and Thursday. Our next cold front will arrive early Friday. This will lower highs back into the 70s as we head into next weekend.

All fronts will come through dry, so no rain is forecast over the next ten days.

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