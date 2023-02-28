Record heat Tuesday ahead of mid-week storm chances

CENTRAL TEXAS — Following yesterday's dust outbreak, we're in for a pretty nice day here in Central Texas. Despite starting in the 40s and 50s, we'll see temperatures rebound quickly into the mid 80s this afternoon. Our record high is 84 from 1904, which could come tumbling down today. Light southwesterly winds will continue to blow down the terrain leading to the warmer temperatures. Other than some high clouds, expect a sunny one.

Overnight, moisture will swing back into Central Texas as southerly winds increase. We'll wake up to some clouds with the potential for a few showers as well as a mid-level disturbance swings overhead. Rain coverage and rain amounts will be light. Clouds will be more stubborn to part during the day which should keep temperatures in the upper 70s as opposed to the 80s.

A dynamic storm system will swing across the Southern Plains Thursday, launching a cold front towards us Thursday afternoon. There will be ample moisture and energy ahead of this front to fuel severe weather, but warmer air aloft should cap thunderstorm development across most of Central Texas during the day. Along the front, showers and storms could blow up during the afternoon and evening. There's a lot working against it, but if storms can sustain themselves, some severe weather could be possible. Right now, it looks like the better chances for this will be found to our north and east into Northeast Texas, but it's something we will keep a close eye on.

Behind the front, things turn windy Friday with highs in the 60s. A nice, sunny weekend looks to be on the way with highs staying in the 60s and 70s.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather