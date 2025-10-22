Really nice Wednesday on tap, monitoring weekend rain chances

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 80s this afternoon under sunny skies. Dry air and light winds will keep things quite pleasant.

THE BREAKDOWN:

More sunshine and 80s on the way today.

Not as cool overnight as humidity increases.

Good rain chances overnight Friday into Saturday.

Multi-inch rains possible.

Stronger cold front next week.

Good morning! We're starting off a little chilly with morning lows in the upper 40s and low 50s thanks to light winds and dry air. Despite the dry air, lighter winds will improve our fire danger situation today, though there will still be a moderate to high fire danger. Highs will climb into the mid 80s with sunny skies and southeast winds only maxing out at about 10mph.

South winds will continue to increase moisture and humidity to end the week. That is all in advance of our next storm system which will move over Friday into Saturday. Models continue to show strong signals for decent rainfall. I expect widespread showers and storms overnight Friday into Saturday morning with lingering showers during the day Saturday. Widespread totals of 1-2 inches of rain looks possible with locally higher amounts. Things should dry out Sunday.

A stronger cold front is set to arrive Tuesday into Wednesday of next week which will bring highs in the mid 70s for the middle of the week and set us up nicely for a seasonable Halloween!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather