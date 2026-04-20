Rainy and cool weather through Tuesday

25 EVENING WEATHER — It is feeling more fall-like outside, and that will continue through Tuesday. Tonight will bring on and off showers with lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday, showers and a few storms will continue with highs in the low to mid 60s. Severe weather is not expected, but we could see a few heavier downpours with some lightning and thunder.

Showers will start to taper off Tuesday night into Wednesday. We should see a little more sunshine Wednesday afternoon, so highs will rebound into the upper 70s to near 80°.

It will continue to warm up Thursday into the weekend. Highs Thursday should be in the low 80s, but we will be in the mid 80s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. There could be a few storms around as we head into the weekend as well. The exact placement of boundaries and disturbances will determine whether we have the best chance of rain, or if it stays more up in north Texas and Oklahoma. Stay tuned...

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