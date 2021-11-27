Rainy and Cool Saturday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Saturday! We have a low pressure system moving into the area which will bring in some rain for our Saturday. Rain could start falling early this morning and continue throughout the afternoon and evening. We aren't expecting heavy rain but a few downpours may occur throughout the day. We will remain in the low 50s this afternoon as well with overnight lows in the 40s.

Heading into Sunday morning, a shower or two may linger but as we head into the afternoon, sunnier skies will make their way throughout Central Texas. We will start our work week off dry and warm for this time of year with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Have a great weekend!

Bayne Froney

First Alert 25 Weather